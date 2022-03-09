Jackson Financial Inc (JXN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. Jackson Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.30 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JXN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jackson Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other Jackson Financial news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,433,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,607,000 after acquiring an additional 481,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 30,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,550,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,691,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,748,000. 66.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

