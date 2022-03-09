Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 132.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,974 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 27,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 331,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,654,000 after purchasing an additional 68,205 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 411,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter.

BATS MEAR opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.08. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $50.17.

