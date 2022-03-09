Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.07 Million Holdings in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,264 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 11.97% of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,669,000.

NYSEARCA INMU opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43. BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $25.84.

