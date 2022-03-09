Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.10% of ePlus worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 141.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 43,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 233,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ePlus by 16.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ePlus by 6.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 25,900.0% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

PLUS opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.37. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $69.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. ePlus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ePlus

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

