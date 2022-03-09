Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Boise Cascade worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $373,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

NYSE BCC opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.71.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.91. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 58.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.67%.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

