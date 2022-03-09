Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 18,211 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,211 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

DISH opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.72. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

