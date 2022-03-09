Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,030 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,529,000 after buying an additional 149,434 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 546.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 88,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 74,625 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,394,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $74.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.48.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

