Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Novavax by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after purchasing an additional 860,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,107,000 after purchasing an additional 74,187 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,873,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 173.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 117,238 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $72.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.87. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.82 and a 12 month high of $277.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($9.38). The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. Novavax’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.86.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $704,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total value of $293,583.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,686 shares of company stock worth $2,148,133 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

