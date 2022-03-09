JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Price Down 5.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) shares were down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $85.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. JD.com traded as low as $57.13 and last traded at $57.24. Approximately 181,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,751,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.52.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JD. Mizuho raised their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.93.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in JD.com in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.16.

About JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.