Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to $24.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.37.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54. The company has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,875 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,493 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrick Gold (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.