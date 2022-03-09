Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Kimco Realty Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

KIM has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The business had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.77%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 41.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 209,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 61,523 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 59.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 44,471 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 31.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 89,829.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 79,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

