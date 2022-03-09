Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of AXA in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXA’s FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AXA from €29.00 ($31.52) to €29.50 ($32.07) in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

AXAHY stock opened at $25.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.04. AXA has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $33.20.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

