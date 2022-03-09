JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 452 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 66.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 609.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period.

GSIE traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.54. 14,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,818. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48.

