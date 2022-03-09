JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.14.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $527.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,564. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $312.71 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $517.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.10. The company has a market cap of $234.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

