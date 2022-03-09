JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 939 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

JGP Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $99,547,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,210,000 after purchasing an additional 648,872 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 261.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 815,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,463,000 after purchasing an additional 589,828 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 109.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 980,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,368,000 after purchasing an additional 511,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 34.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,247,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,237,000 after purchasing an additional 320,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.89.

Shares of MTB stock traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.24. 72,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,305. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.32.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.