Joanne Musselle Buys 18,860 Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Stock

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) insider Joanne Musselle bought 18,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £149,559.80 ($195,964.10).
Hiscox stock opened at GBX 831.60 ($10.90) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 931.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 890.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28. Hiscox Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 763.60 ($10.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,002 ($13.13).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Hiscox’s payout ratio is 0.28%.
Hiscox Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.
See Also
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.