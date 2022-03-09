Joanne Musselle Buys 18,860 Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Stock

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) insider Joanne Musselle bought 18,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £149,559.80 ($195,964.10).

Hiscox stock opened at GBX 831.60 ($10.90) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 931.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 890.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28. Hiscox Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 763.60 ($10.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,002 ($13.13).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Hiscox’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,027 ($13.46) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.89) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 830 ($10.88) to GBX 850 ($11.14) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,045 ($13.69) to GBX 1,075 ($14.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 983.67 ($12.89).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

