JOE Price Tops $1.03 on Exchanges (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last seven days, JOE has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One JOE coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a market cap of $185.89 million and approximately $26.15 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00042318 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,736.23 or 0.06481899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,144.95 or 0.99837755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00041648 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 180,030,648 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars.

