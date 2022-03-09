John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust in the third quarter valued at $350,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the 4th quarter worth $891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JHI opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%.

About John Hancock Investors Trust (Get Rating)

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

