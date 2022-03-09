John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE HPI opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.74. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $22.13.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
