John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE HPI opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.74. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $22.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $343,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI)

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.