John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE HPI opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.74. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $22.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $343,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

