John J. Kuch Sells 971 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $28,994.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.84. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.29 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XNCR. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Xencor by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 54.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

