Jonathan Auerbach Sells 40,749 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $94.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.48 and its 200 day moving average is $204.04.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in PayPal by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after buying an additional 228,090 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $804,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

