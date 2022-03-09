Jospeh M. Buonaiuto Sells 5,200 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.69 and a 52-week high of $98.15.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $666,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.31.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

