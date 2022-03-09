JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.44. 17,525,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,842,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $394.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,353,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.