JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 921.50 ($12.07) and last traded at GBX 921.50 ($12.07), with a volume of 2355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 955 ($12.51).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,041.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,059.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 24.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s previous dividend of $3.75. This represents a yield of 0.57%. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

JPMorgan Elect plc Â­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

