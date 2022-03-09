Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,197.10

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,197.10 ($15.69) and last traded at GBX 1,201 ($15.74), with a volume of 29765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,288 ($16.88).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,880 ($24.63) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,765 ($23.13) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,680 ($22.01) to GBX 2,100 ($27.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,566.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 36.76.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

