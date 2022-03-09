KARMA Hits Market Capitalization of $24.12 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. KARMA has a total market cap of $24.12 million and approximately $36.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KARMA has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001440 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00045864 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00145163 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

