Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is primarily focused on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company’s product candidate consists of KarXT, for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, which are in clinical stage. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.83.

Shares of KRTX opened at $101.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.98. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $829,832.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,684 shares of company stock worth $3,570,854 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,586,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11,693.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,985,000 after buying an additional 279,938 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,772,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $17,056,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $15,536,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

