Kava.io (KAVA) Market Capitalization Reaches $513.55 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.85 or 0.00183408 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000970 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00027149 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.45 or 0.00337593 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00051457 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007688 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.