KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a research note issued on Sunday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.49 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.51. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

NYSE:NEE opened at $81.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.92%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,327,000 after purchasing an additional 226,555 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after acquiring an additional 440,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

