Kimberly A. Fontan Sells 1,350 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $150,903.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $109.39 on Wednesday. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $89.06 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.21.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Entergy by 94.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,747,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,938 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Entergy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Entergy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,409 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Entergy by 948.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,343,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,911,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.