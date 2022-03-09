Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.67. The company had a trading volume of 84,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.38.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.