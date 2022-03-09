Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $247.40

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 247.40 ($3.24) and last traded at GBX 248.10 ($3.25), with a volume of 529799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267.10 ($3.50).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 313 ($4.10) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.90) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.65) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 379.67 ($4.97).

Get Kingfisher alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 321.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 333.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.