Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Short Interest Down 16.9% in February

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the January 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 129,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.

NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. Kinnate Biopharma has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $37.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 30,700 shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $305,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 156,000 shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,594,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,047,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after buying an additional 172,674 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Nextech Invest AG bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,306,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 56,355 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

