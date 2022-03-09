Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Shares Down 7.8%

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) fell 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €68.04 ($73.96) and last traded at €68.04 ($73.96). 305,164 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €73.82 ($80.24).

Several brokerages have recently commented on KBX. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($115.22) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($129.35) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €99.00 ($107.61) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($103.26) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €102.00 ($110.87) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €102.80 ($111.74).

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €86.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €91.38.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

