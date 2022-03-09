Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kopin had a negative net margin of 19.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

KOPN stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. Kopin has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $247.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 366.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Kopin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

