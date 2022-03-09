Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Shares Gap Down to $28.96

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.96, but opened at $27.74. Koppers shares last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Koppers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.95.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.
In related news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Koppers in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Koppers in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Koppers by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Koppers by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Koppers Company Profile (NYSE:KOP)
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.
