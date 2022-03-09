Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Shares Gap Down to $28.96

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.96, but opened at $27.74. Koppers shares last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Koppers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Get Koppers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.95.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $405.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Koppers in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Koppers in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Koppers by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Koppers by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.