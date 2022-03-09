Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,534,000 after acquiring an additional 943,083 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. KWB Wealth lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,526,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after purchasing an additional 53,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,288,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,455,000 after buying an additional 301,297 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.75.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.