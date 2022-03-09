Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,608 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,307,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,227,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,029,000 after buying an additional 1,571,630 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,308,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,590,000 after acquiring an additional 377,807 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,792,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,346,000 after buying an additional 700,497 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $22.73.

