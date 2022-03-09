Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 34,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,262,000 after acquiring an additional 35,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.90. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $70.41.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.