Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 170,350 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 170,350 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Daktronics worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAKT. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 317.7% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 511,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 388,700 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 591,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 53,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 53,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

NASDAQ DAKT traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.41 million, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Daktronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

