Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 168.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,158,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,988,000 after purchasing an additional 828,737 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2,121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 174,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after acquiring an additional 166,582 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,470,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 159,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 61,855 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,597,000 after acquiring an additional 47,681 shares during the period.

Shares of DSI traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.15. 18,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,828. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $73.73 and a 52 week high of $93.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.65.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

