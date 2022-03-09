Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,895 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.02% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAOI stock remained flat at $$3.73 during trading hours on Wednesday. 5,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,297. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $102.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

