Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,794,000 after purchasing an additional 54,164 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,693,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,636,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,587,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,553,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $19.14 on Wednesday, hitting $454.14. The stock had a trading volume of 167,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,867. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $386.02 and a 52-week high of $559.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $490.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.45.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

