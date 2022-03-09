Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,062 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 408,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $108.97. 500,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,556,879. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.57. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.10 and a 12 month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

