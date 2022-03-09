KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.44

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.44 and traded as high as C$10.76. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.59, with a volume of 12,333 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KPT shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KP Tissue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.30.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.45. The stock has a market cap of C$105.59 million and a P/E ratio of -16.03.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.