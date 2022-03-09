Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $62.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.39.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $55.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. Kroger has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $62.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,832 shares of company stock valued at $6,864,385. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, blooom inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. blooom inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

