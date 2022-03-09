Kroger (NYSE:KR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Kroger have risen and outpaced the industry in the past year. The company has been undertaking efforts to strengthen position not only with respect to products but also in terms of the way consumers shop. It has been making investments to enhance product freshness and quality as well as expand digital capabilities. Further, it has been augmenting “Our Brands” portfolio by launching new products. Cumulatively, these helped post better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, even as the company navigates tight labor and supply chain constraints. The company also registered growth in identical sales, without fuel. Management provided an upbeat outlook for fiscal 2022 projecting identical sales, without fuel, in the band of 2-3%. Kroger remains committed to double its digital business and profitability by the end of 2023.”

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of KR opened at $55.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. Kroger has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $62.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Kroger announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,832 shares of company stock worth $6,864,385. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $1,647,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $1,420,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

