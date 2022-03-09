Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Shares Down 2.7%

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. 92,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 76,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The company has a market cap of $27.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Kubient in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kubient in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kubient in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Kubient in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kubient in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

