Kuke Music (KUKE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KUKE stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.51 million, a P/E ratio of -30.58 and a beta of -0.34. Kuke Music has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

Get Kuke Music alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kuke Music stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Kuke Music at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kuke Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuke Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.