Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 61.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. Laird Superfood updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LSF opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 343.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 15.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Laird Superfood by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Laird Superfood by 305.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Laird Superfood by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

