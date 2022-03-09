Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 61.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. Laird Superfood updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of LSF opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.41.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
Laird Superfood Company Profile (Get Rating)
Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.
